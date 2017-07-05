DuPont and other world-leading medical packaging and sterilization suppliers gather at 2017 Medtec China in September

To stimulate aseptic packaging industry development and innovation

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid development of the medical industry brings with it increasingly demanding requirements with regards to aseptic packaging performance in terms of themicrobial barrier, aseptic state maintenance durations, safe opening and general usage.

As China's leading exhibition, Medtec China focuses on the design and development of medical devices, raw materials, components, processing technologies and manufacturing services, and has been committed to building a medical equipment manufacturing platform and promoting optimization of the medical device industry chain to deliver high quality products to the market.

DuPont China, one of the leading brands in the aseptic packaging industry, will continue to participate in Medtec China 2017, and hold its 50th anniversary ceremony at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Hall in September. DuPont "Tyvek" has been used in the field of sterile medical packaging for over 40 years. The packaging product incorporates physical barriers to infection, tear resistance, durability and clean peeling properties, and is compatible with existing and emerging multi-sterile methods.

In addition to DuPont, industry leaders such as Cartolux, Amcor, Prent (Shanghai), Bemis, Billerud Trading (Shanghai) and others are all joining Medtec China 2017 and bringing with them a variety of high-quality options and innovative services in medical packaging and sterilization. Bemis, for example, is one of the world's largest producers of flexible packaging products with annual sales of over $5 billion. The business covers sterile medical packaging and pharmaceutical packaging, and through continuous innovation, improvement and refinement, the company is able to meet complex medical packaging needs.

Furthermore, Cartolux (Suzhou) Material Technology is a French company engaged in specialty plastic packaging that belongs to the French Top Clean Packaging Group. The company is primarily engaged in the research, development, and production of various types of ultra-clean, barrier medical packaging materials, high-precision eco-industrial trays, and high-performance protective packaging, as well as various types of sealing equipment.

Established in 1992, Huizhou Baobo Packing is a joint venture subsidiary of AMCOR in mainland China. The company manufactures medical plastic flexible packaging film materials, paper packaging materials and the corresponding supporting small-scale packaging machinery.

With the huge expectation of medical equipment manufacturers, the concurrent Medtec China 2017 conference "MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2017" will also discuss medical device packaging, sterilization technology and practical case studies. The meeting topics include: regulatory standard systems and compliance for sterilized medical device packaging in China, requirements for packaging of medical devices to ensure product quality, process validation, confirmation and evaluation methods for sterilized packaging, and key techniques and process validation for EO sterilization.

