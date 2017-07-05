Global Vision Guided Robotics Market Growth at CAGR of 11.65%, 2017-2021 - Latest Challenges, Drivers and Trends

DUBLIN, July 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Vision Guided Robotics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global vision guided robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 11.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Vision Guided Robotics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Decline in electronic component prices. The availability of electronic robotic components is the most important market driver leading to new product developments. With new research in industrial applications, there has been a decline in prices of electronic components like sensors and cameras. Advancement in technologies related to the production of smart sensors and cameras has been witnessed. Incorporation of these components in industrial robots has allowed them to view the objects more precisely and accurately.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is 3D-multi imaging and image scanning. Autonomous mobile robots are implemented in industrial applications that are vision guided. These robots utilize cameras and sensors that guide them to find their suitable path and identify complex images. With rapidly transforming industrial trends, these robots are made more independent by implementing smart vision systems. The robotic industry has witnessed a transformation from 2D-vision system to 3D-vision system, which allows these robots to view objects more accurately. Vision guided robots are used in applications that require precision, accuracy, and speed.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Battery life. Vision guided robots are developed to minimize the operational cost of the industries, eliminate human interference in critical jobs, and improve the work efficiency and quality with increased precision. Vision guided robots are mostly battery-enabled, allowing them to perform jobs more independently without any monitoring. Warehousing and logistics have implemented vision guided robots that are autonomous and remotely operated, allowing them to move on the floor and perform different operations.

Key vendors



Fanuc

KUKA

Yaskawa Motoman

Kawasaki Robotics

Universal Robotics

Other prominent vendors



RNA Automation

Bastian Solutions

Preh IMA Automation (PIA)

ABB

Brenton Engineering

KNAPP

Cognex

Comau

Teledyne DALSA

