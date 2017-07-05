Ingestible Sensors Market 21.49% CAGR by 2022, Says A New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ingestible Sensors market report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Ingestible Sensors industry and provides statistics & information on market size, shares and growth factors.

Browse 22 Tables and 86 Figures with 8 Company Profiles spread across 186 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1114565-global-ingestible-sensors-market-analysis-by-sensor-type-temperature-pressure-image-ph-by-sensor-application-medical-sports-physical-fitness-by-region-by-country-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-2022.html .

Global Ingestible Sensors Market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 21.49% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rapidly growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques as well as increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare. The segment of ingestible image sensors has developed at a noteworthy pace since its introduction in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Ingestible Sensors market in 2016. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration of minimally invasive diagnostic medical devices such as Ingestible Sensors.

Company profiling in this research are Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, HQ, Inc., Given Imaging, Ltd., Medtronic PLC, CapsoVision, Inc., IntroMedic Co., Ltd. and RF Co., Ltd.

Place a direct purchase order of this report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1114565 .

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global ingestible sensors market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Global Ingestible Sensors Market Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022): Ingestible Sensors Market; Breakdown By Sensor Type - Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Image Sensor, pH Sensor; Breakdown By Sensor Application - Medical, Sports, Physical Fitness

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022): Ingestible Sensors Market, By Value; By Sensor Type, By Value; By Sensor Application, By Value

Country Analysis - US, Canada, U.K, Germany, China, Japan, India, Israel and Brazil (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022): Ingestible Sensors Market, By Value; By Sensor Type, By Value

Other Report Highlights: Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges, Market Trends, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Force Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players developing Ingestible Sensors, Company Share Analysis, Recent Approvals of Key Industry Players, Product Specifications, Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, HQ, Inc., Given Imaging, Ltd., Medtronic PLC, CapsoVision, Inc., IntroMedic Co., Ltd., RF Co., Ltd.

Similar research titled "Global Ingestible Sensor Market Research Report 2017" is spread across 104 pages and profiles 8 companies that provide a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Ingestible Sensor market analysis is provided for the Global markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and Bill of Materials cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Few key manufacturers included in this report are Capsovision Inc., Given Imaging Ltd, HQ, Inc., MC10, Inc., Microchips Biotech, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Medimetrics Personalized Drug Delivery B.V. and Proteus Digital Health, Inc. Read more at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/958487-global-ingestible-sensor-market-research-report-2017.html.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441



sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/p-219-global-info-research.xml