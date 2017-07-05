Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2017, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

25,790 Transgene Shares

478,141.02

For information, as of December 31, 2016, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

49,348 Transgene Shares

389,427.04

