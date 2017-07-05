

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session with a slight increase, but were little changed overall. The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of the day, never straying too far from the flat line.



Geopolitical concerns negatively impacted investor sentiment Wednesday. North Korea successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile yesterday, that experts said could hit the U.S. state of Alaska. South Korea and the U.S. then held a joint missile drill to show their precision fire capability.



Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting later today. Investors will be looking for clues regarding the central bank's outlook for further rate hikes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.18 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.01 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.03 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.13 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.10 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.14 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.19 percent.



In Paris, Renault fell 0.77 percent after announcing the acquisition of a 35 percent stake in a new joint venture with Oktal.



In London, payment processor Worldpay Group sank 8.82 percent, giving back some of Tuesday's strong rally on takeover news.



J Sainsbury increased 0.96 percent after its first quarter same store sales climbed by 2.3 percent.



Homebuilder Persimmon climbed 2.27 percent after issuing a robust trading statement.



Sports Direct gained 0.44 percent. The Guardian reported that Mike Ashley, the controversial billionaire founder of the sporting retailer, allegedly secretly paid his former chief executive 1 million pounds a year out of his personal funds in order to cap the wages of other staff.



Food wholesaler Booker Group rallied 3.53 percent after reporting solid growth in quarterly sales.



Ericsson advanced 1.89 percent in Stockholm on news that its Chairman Leif Johansson would step down next year to complete an overhaul of top management.



Volvo said all new models launched from 2019 would have an electric motor. Volvo shares rose 1.03 percent.



The euro area private sector expanded more than initially estimated in June, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index fell to a four-month low of 56.3 in June from 56.8 in May, but above the flash estimate of 55.7.



Eurozone retail sales grew more than expected in May, figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Retail sales climbed 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in May, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in April and the 0.3 percent increase economists had expected.



The UK service sector expanded at a slower pace in June on the weakest upturn in new work since last September, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday. The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.4 in June from 53.8 in May.



UK labor productivity declined for the first time in five quarters at the start of 2017, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Labor productivity, as measured by output per hour, fell 0.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in the previous three months.



Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.3 percent on year in June, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. That followed the 0.4 percent decline in May.



China's private sector expanded at the slowest pace in a year in June largely reflecting the weakness in services activity, survey results from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Caixin composite output index fell to 51.1 in June from 51.5 in May. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the service sector slid to 51.6 in June from a four-month high of 52.8 in May, signaling the second-slowest increase in activity for 13 months.



New orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said factory orders slumped by 0.8 percent to $464.9 billion in May after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in April.



Economists had expected factory orders to drop by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.2 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX