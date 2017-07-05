Global $1.41 Billion Electric Tankless Water Heater Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electric Tankless Water Heater Market to Generate Revenue of USD 1,414.8 Million by 2023

The global electric tankless water heater market is flourishing due to the rising demand for energy efficient and technologically advanced home appliance. The increasing number of luxury residential societies has been witnessed across the globe. Further, the rising luxury residential societies are adopting technologically updated home appliances such as electric tankless water heaters.

The electric tankless water heater market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Rising demand for energy saving and advanced home appliances is the one of the major factors which is driving the growth of electric tankless water heater market across the globe.

The rising demand for energy efficient appliances from the end-use industries is expected to spur the growth of electric tankless water heater market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific electric tankless water heater market is likely to contribute 32.6% by 2023. The electric tankless water heater market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to receive a huge support from rapid urbanization and rising demand for energy efficient water heaters.

North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.93% over the forecast period and anticipated to garner revenue of USD 213.2 Million by 2023. The presence of large number of electric tankless water heater players in North America such as A.O. Smith, Stiebel Eltron, and others is positively increasing the manufacturing of electric tankless water heaters. On the other hand by application, residential is likely to mark a high

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Risk Analysis

4. Global Electric Tankless Water Heater Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2023



5. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis



6. Global Electric Tankless Water Heater Market Segmentation Analysis



7. Porter's Five Force Model



8. Company Profiles



- A.O. Smith Corporation

- Alpha Electric Co.

- Atmor & Eemax, Inc.

- Bosch GmbH

- Hotter Electric (A subsidiary of Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd.)

- Noritz Corporation

- Rinnai Corporation

- Stiebel Eltron



