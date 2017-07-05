Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive winter tire marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive winter tire marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Premature breakage of snow chains to drive adoption of winter tires

Adoption of nanotechnology to enhance grip and performance

Bio-oil-based formulation in the manufacturing process of winter tires

Premature breakage of snow chains to drive adoption of winter tire

There are several reasons for the premature breakage of a snow chain. If attention is not paid and a vehicle is driven on a bare pavement without snow for an extended period of time, the chains break due to the high friction. Another factor for breakage of snow chains is the twisted links in the chain itself. When the links are twisted and the vehicle is in motion, an immense pressure is exerted on the joints of the chain causing it to break prematurely.

Along with these factors, high-speed driving, excessive spinning of tires, and many other reasons can cause the snow chains to break prematurely. This has led to rising popularity of winter tires for safety and traction in the winter season. The market has also been experiencing regulatory push for adopting winter tires during the winter season, which augurs well for the growth of the market.

Adoption of nanotechnology to enhance grip and performance

Nanotechnology-based products help to reduce wear and tear significantly. Also, these products offer strong grip to winter tires on snow-covered pavements. These tires can operate in extreme conditions of the winter season with superior performance. A high-performance rubber additive, nanoprene, is used with the rubber mixture of the tire tread, which significantly helps to reduce wear and tear of tires.

"Enhancement in the rubber technology also affects the grip of tires. Nanoprene is currently undergoing extensive tests by various tire manufacturers. The range of Nanoprene is expected to expand with further grades during the forecast period, thereby boosting tire technology to a considerable extent," says Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for wheels and tires research.

Bridgestone recently integrated the latest advancement in nanotechnology to provide stronger molecular level grip in its tires. This technology was employed in Bridgestone Blizzaks WS70, all-winter tire for driving on snow and ice, which has NanoPro-Tech silica-enhanced Tube Multicell compound. Other prominent vendors such as Pirelli and Goodyear are also developing nanotechnology-based products, which would significantly enhance the performance of winter tires. Therefore, Technavio expects that manufacturers will actively invest in this technology during the forecast period.

Bio-oil-based formulation in the manufacturing process of winter tires

Oils are important raw materials in tire manufacturing, and the three commonly used oils are paraffinic, aromatic, and naphthenic. Winter tire manufacturers have also begun using environment-friendly renewable raw materials such as canola oil and pine oil. Yokohama launched W*drive V905, a winter tire, in 2014, made of new compounds such as orange oil. The usage of orange oils can help the company save up to 26 million liters of petroleum-based oils, which are used each year. Orange oil helps to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse emissions. Studies conducted on these tires have found that they have improved traction compared with tires in which oil from orange peel is not used. Orange oil makes the rubber flexible and helps in improving the grip. Additionally, it increases the recyclability of tires.

"The mixture of orange oil and natural rubber, which leads to the formation a new compound called super nano-power rubber, reduces the use of petroleum in the manufacturing process, without compromising tire performance. The usage of this compound also helps to improve fuel efficiency by 20%-25% owing to the reduction in rolling resistance of the tires," says Amey.

