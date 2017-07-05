ALBANY, NY and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Vena Solutions, the fastest growing provider of cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) software, is proud to announce that Gartner, Inc. has named Vena in the June 2017 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions. The report evaluates select CPM vendors based on a combination of detailed vendor briefings, analyst research and an in-depth customer survey.

"We are thrilled to be named in the Magic Quadrant, particularly alongside vendors who had a 10-15 year head start on us," said Don Mal, CEO of Vena Solutions. "We see this as a great testament to what Vena has been able to accomplish in just six years, and believe it's further validation that the market is taking notice of our unique approach to meeting the needs of finance departments the world over."

This latest recognition comes on the heels of two analyst reports validating Vena's market leadership:

For the second year in a row, Nucleus Research named Vena a Leader in its Technology Value Matrix Report on Corporate Performance Management. Evaluated on the usability and functionality of its software, Vena was positioned as a Leader alongside other global vendors including IBM and Oracle.





Vena was the only company to earn a perfect customer satisfaction score in the 2017 BPM Partners Pulse of Performance Management Survey. Vena also earned the highest vendor score in finance self-sufficiency, "giving the office of finance full control over its software and the processes it automates," according to BPM.

In recent months Vena has also made significant product, partnership and personnel announcements that help illustrate why the company continues to earn such recognition. Highlights include Vena's partnership with FinancialForce, its integration with Office 365, the rollout of a new best-practices template library and significant additions to the company's seasoned leadership team.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vena Solutions

Vena Solutions provides budgeting, planning and revenue forecasting software for medium and large sized organizations. For finance and executive teams, Vena combines a centralized database, sophisticated workflow, powerful reporting and advanced analytics with Excel to create a cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) solution. The best companies in the world use Vena to get trusted numbers and insights fast. Vena is the fastest growing cloud CPM company and the only one to embrace -- not replace -- Excel. Visit us at www.venasolutions.com.

