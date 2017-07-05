Reed Smith Adds Leading Entertainment and Media Partner to Market-leading Global Entertainment & Media Industry Group in London

LONDON, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global law firm Reed Smith announces the addition of Ingrid Silver to its market-leading global Entertainment & Media Industry Group in London. Ingrid joins from Dentons.

"Ingrid is an extremely well-regarded lawyer in the entertainment and media world, both in the UK and internationally. Her combination of regulatory, television and mobile content capabilities are a perfect fit for our group," said Gregor Pryor, co-chair of Reed Smith's global Entertainment & Media Industry Group. "We continue to be focused on growing a world-class group of industry experts to serve our leading global clients in the sector. Ingrid is a star player, and we are thrilled to have her join us."

As well as providing specialist industry advice on corporate transactions, Ingrid focuses her practice on providing commercial and regulatory advice to the media and entertainment sector, with a particular emphasis on broadcast and television, including interactive, online and mobile content services. Ingrid is the only lawyer to have been elected to the global board of the Mobile Entertainment Forum, the leading organisation for the mobile entertainment industry. In addition, she has been voted by the industry as one of the top 50 women in the mobile sector.

Committed to their clients and the market, the Entertainment and Media Industry Group has seen significant growth internationally over the past year. The firm is this month joined by counsel Sophie Goossens, who will be dual-located in Paris and London to help drive the firm's growing entertainment and media practice in Paris. Recent partner additions include James Sully who joined in Century City from UK firm Sheridan's; Jess Drabkin, who joined in New York from Grubman Shire & Meiselas; and Leif Reinstein, who joined in Los Angeles from Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susmans.

About Reed Smith's Entertainment & Media Industry Group

Reed Smith has played a leading role in the entertainment and media space for almost a century and the firm has made clear its commitment to this arena more recently by creating a dedicated stand-alone practice as part of its growth strategy in 2015. We take pride in the support we give our clients to adapt and thrive in an industry that has never stopped changing, and where we anticipate our client's needs in all facets of advertising and marketing, film and television, music, sports, technology, telecoms, Internet, social media, video gaming, interactive or beyond. Our lawyers understand the concerns facing businesses today, and work with you to navigate the needs of tomorrow.

About Reed Smith

Reed Smith is a global relationship law firm with more than 1,700 lawyers in 27 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Founded in 1877, the firm represents leading international businesses, from Fortune 100 corporations to mid-market and emerging enterprises. Its lawyers provide litigation and other dispute resolution services in multi-jurisdictional and other high-stakes matters; deliver regulatory counsel; and execute the full range of strategic domestic and cross-border transactions. Reed Smith is a pre-eminent advisor to industries, including financial services, life sciences, health care, advertising, entertainment and media, shipping and transport, energy and natural resources, real estate, manufacturing and technology, and education. For more information, visit reedsmith.com.

