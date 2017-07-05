

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a small loss. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market. However, the financial and cyclical stocks provided some support.



Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting later today. Investors will be looking for clues regarding the central bank's outlook for further rate hikes.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.19 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,954.10. The Swiss Leader Index rose 0.05 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.08 percent.



The index heavyweights all ended the day in negative territory. Nestlé was the weakest of the three stocks, dropping 0.8 percent. Roche fell 0.4 percent and Novartis lost 0.3 percent. Credit Suisse downgraded its rating on Novartis to 'Underperform.'



Lindt & Sprüngli weakened by 1.1 percent and Clariant surrendered 1.0 percent.



Swatch Group climbed 1.1 percent, recovering some of its recent losses. Sika climbed 1.4 percent, while Aryzta and Lonza gained 0.9 percent each.



Julius Baer increased 0.9 percent and Partners Group advanced 0.8 percent. Zurich Insurance also added 0.4 percent.



