Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal distance, angle, and level meters marketreport. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global distance, angle, and level meters market is a highly competitive but consolidated market. There are a moderate number of vendors that manufacture these meters.

"Vendors position their products based on unique selling propositions such as range, integration with smartphones, and accuracy. Bosch is the leading player in the distance, angle, and level meters market. It offers more than 10 variants of products depending upon range specifications. Many vendors are coming up with their own free mobile apps that can be connected to these meters, and floor plans can be created on the mobile app," says Jujhar Singh, a lead sensorsresearch analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bosch

Bosch is one of the biggest vendors in the distance, angle, and level meters market. It sells these products under its power tools business segment. The company offers its power tool products for industry applications and individual use in more than 100 countries across the globe. Its supply chain is based on the distributor and reseller model. Bosch makes most of its products available through the online portals of retailers like Kelvin Power Tools, Power Tools UK, and Rai Technical.

Fortive

Fortive was formed in 2016 as a spinoff of a few business segments of Danaher. Distance, angle, and level meters were a part of the test and measurement business segment of Danaher. Fortive is one of the leading vendors in the distance, angle, and level meters market. It primarily operates in the distance meter market with products like 414D, 419D, and 424D. Fluke is the biggest brand under Fortive that operates in the distance, angle, and level meters market.

HEXAGON

HEXAGON is a Swiss company engaged in the business of precision measuring technologies. HEXAGON owns Agatec and Leica Geosystems and offers its products through sales offices across the globe under these brands. Its product portfolio for distance meters includes products such as DISTO X310 and Prexiso P20. In level meters, its products include Prexiso XL2 and Lino L2+. Leica Geosystems offers distance, angle, and level meters under the product name DISTO.

Mitutoyo

Mitutoyo specializes in measuring instruments and metrological technology. The company has operations in around 22 countries across the globe. It offers level meters under the product series 960. It refers to its angle meters as digital protractors and offers these under series 950. Using Mapvision's in line inspection system called Quality Gate, Mitutoyo can conduct measurements in complex welded assemblies like cross axels, sub frames, and beams of car. These can be measured at a very fast rate and give results within 30 seconds with a high level of accuracy.

Stanley Black Decker

Stanley Black Decker is one of the largest vendors in the distance, angle, and level meters market sold under the brand names Stanley and DEWALT. It offers distance meters such as TLM 99S and IntelliMeasure Distance Estimator; angle meters such as Stanley 0-42-087; and level meters such as Fatmax Pro1 Beam Site Level and Foamcast Level. The company also offers a software app named STANLEY Floor Plan to integrate its meter devices with a smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth technology.

