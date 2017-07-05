Global Tin Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ArcelorMittal, Malaysia Smelting Corporation, MINSUR, PT TIMAH & YUNNAN TIN COMPANY GROUP

DUBLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global tin market to grow at a CAGR of 0.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is shifting focus toward recycling of tin. Tin has both beneficial and hazardous properties, when it is not used and disposed properly. To overcome this challenge, companies have started recycling and reusing tin products, especially tin cans, scrap, and residue from tin manufacturing.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for canned foods and beverages. Metal cans prevent the spoilage and contamination of food items. This has led to the growth of the global canned food and beverages market. The other reasons for this growth are increasing consumption of convenience food products, economic development, ease of recyclability of metal cans, changes in lifestyle, and consumer preferences.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is health and environmental hazards. Tin is insoluble in water and used for several applications such as packaging cans, soldering, and aerosols. Inorganic tin compounds are used in toothpaste, perfumes, food preservatives, and dyes whereas organic tin compounds are used in plastic pipes, wood preservatives, paints, and rodent repellents.



Key vendors



ArcelorMittal

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad

MINSUR

PT TIMAH (Persero) Tbk

YUNNAN TIN COMPANY GROUP

Other prominent vendors



Empresa Metalúrgica Vinto

Guangzhou HUAXI Group

Metallo-Chimique

YUNNAN CHENGFENG NON-FERROUS METALS

CHENGFENG NON-FERROUS METALS Thailand Smelting and Refining

The Dow Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by process



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/78gk9w/global_tin_market





