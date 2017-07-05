Havas Group Acquires "SO What Global", A UK-Based Life Communications Agency

This move expands Havas Health & You's global footprint while offering a fast track to new concepts that will shape the burgeoning health-and-wellness market

NEW YORK, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Group is boosting its ever-growing global capabilities in healthcare and wellness with the acquisition of SO What Global, which will join the Havas Health & You business unit as Havas SO. The brand's two complementary agencies, SO Healthy and SO Active, will bring synergies of philosophy and service offerings to the Havas Group agency roster, via its full spectrum of science- and consumer-focused communication skill sets for global clients.

As part of this deal, the existing Havas Group agency Health for Brands London (H4B London) will become part of the Havas SO Group, with the expanded groupoffering the full range of services from PR to creative and digital.

With a focus on "life communications"-namely health, well-being and lifestyle-SO What Global currently works with many of the top pharma, consumer lifestyle and wellness companies as well as global associations. Along with its robust client roster, the agency will bring and further evolve its proprietary mapping and development framework, calledRelationSHIFT, which helps define where clients are in terms of reputation and then creates a tailored pathway that moves them closer to the relationships that matter with key stakeholders.

The team that founded SO, including Scott A. Clark, Oliver Parsons, Stephanie Bunten, Lee-Ann Cameron, Moira Gitsham and Matt Dawson-is known for building leading agencies, including Fast Track 100 high-growth award winners and No. 1 ranked specialist agencies.

Yannick Bolloré, CEO, Havas Group commented: "Bringing SO What Global into Havas Health & You is a strong strategic move to expand our healthcare and wellness capabilities. Their entrepreneurial mindset within the Havas Village will work to stimulate even more business growth and drive. I wish the teams a warm welcome to the Havas Family."

Following the acquisition, the management team of Scott A. Clark and Oliver Parsons-SO's co-founders and managing partners-will continue to head up the team of health, well-being and lifestyle comms professionals. Clark and Parsons will report to Donna Murphy, CEO of Havas Health & You, and will work closely with European senior leaders for day-to-day operations.

"The entrepreneurial and innovative SO culture makes it a perfect fit for the Havas family. Its integrated approach and fresh concepts, as well as the vast talent pool across the communications spectrum it brings, will bolster in exciting ways the Havas offering for global clients," added Murphy.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in over 100 countries. Havas Group is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Based on a client-centric model across media and creative, the Havas Group is the most integrated company in its sector. We operate with three business units (creative, media and healthcare & wellness) within our Havas Villages all over the world where teams share the same premises ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. ToBetterTogether

Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: www.havasgroup.com

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Havas Lynx and Havas Life PR, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health and wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to HavasHealthandYou.com.

Media Contact:

Marian Salzman

Chief Executive Officer, Havas PR

+1 646-361-1837

marian.salzman@havas.com

@mariansalzman

Contact:

Lorella Gessa

Chief Communications Officer, Havas Group

+33 (0)1 58 47 90 36

lorella.gessa@havas.com

@Lorella_Gessa

Aurélie Jolion

Director of Investor Relations, Havas Group

+33 (0)1 58 47 92 42

aurelie.jolion@havas.com