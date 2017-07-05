Technavio market research analysts forecast the global laser diode controller marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global laser diode controllermarket for 2017-2021. The report also lists industrial, communication and optical storage, military and defense, medical, and instrumentation and sensors as the five major application segments.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global laser diode controller market:

Lasers diodes are used in manufacturing plants for cutting, engraving, welding, and marking of products. For instance, in the automotive industry, laser systems are used for cutting airbag cloth and composite materials. Laser diodes are also used in headlamps as they consume less energy compared with high-brightness LEDs.

In the packaging industry, diode lasers are used for marking the expiration dates and batch numbers on end-products. Therefore, the investments in manufacturing plants globally will accelerate the demand for laser diodes. With the increase in the use of laser diodes, the need for testing and measuring them will increase. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the global laser diode controller market.

Optical fibers are flexible, thin, susceptible to electromagnetic interference, and more rugged and reliable than copper cables. They are ideal for inaccessible environments, from underground ducts to overhead electricity lines. Optical fibers are corrosion-free, present no fire hazard, and can carry signals over long distances with minimal breakdown, unlike copper cables. These features of optical fibers encourage numerous players across various industries, such as military and aerospace, mining, oil and gas, and telecommunication, to build communication network infrastructure using fiber optics.

The emergence of high-speed FTTH services will raise the demand for fiber optics and fiber optic cables, resulting in high market growth for laser diodes during the forecast period. Laser diodes have a vital role in establishing communication using optical fibers.

"Laser diodes are the most apt source for optical communication because they have higher optical powers, small spectral width, and high data rate modulation capabilities. Thus, the growing demand for optical communication networks, will lead to increased demand for laser diode controllers during the forecast period," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systemsresearch.

Laser diodes find a wide range of applications in the healthcare segment, including body contouring, hair removal, OCT, LASIK, skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, and wrinkle reduction. Laser diodes are used for medical and aesthetic applications because of the ability of the emitted light to interact with tissues to provide the desired results.

Selectivity can be maintained by adjusting the wavelength of the light. Laser diodes can focus the beam with better precision, preventing damage to the surrounding tissues. The applications of laser diodes are also increasing in spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and cataract surgery.

"With the growing adoption of laser diodes in the healthcare industry, the need for testing and measuring these laser diodes is also increasing. This is driving the growth of the laser diode controller market," says Sunil.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

