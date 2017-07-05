Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of three covered bond series.



The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 4,860 million and 7 bids were received.



The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 25 attracted 5 bids of ISK 4,820 million in total at a yield of 2.91%-2.97%. Bids for ARION CBI 25 amounting to ISK 4,620 million at a yield of 2.96% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 10,240 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 19 attracted 2 bids of ISK 40 million in total at a yield of 5.06% - 5.09%. All bids for ARION CB 19 were rejected at this time.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted no bids at this time.



The issued bonds were tap issues of existing covered bond series that have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 12 July 2017.



According to Arion Bank's issuance schedule the next auction of covered bonds is on 2 August 2017.



In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 78,260 m of covered bonds.



For further information please contact Kristín Erla Jonsdottir Funding of Arion Bank at kristin.erla.jonsdottir@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 6272.