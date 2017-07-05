Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal vertical garden construction marketreport. This market research report also lists 22 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global vertical garden construction market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global vertical garden construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11%, owing to the increase in the use of green systems in residential and commercial construction segments. The market is witnessing increased usage in the recent years due to rising focus on the environmental concerns.

The increase in urbanization has resulted in the sweeping up of green areas, which is having an adverse effect on the environment. This is resulting in the rising application of green systems on indoors and outdoors of the buildings. The vendors of the market are capitalizing on this trend by providing new innovative solutions to consumers.

"Many governments are providing mandates and incentives for green walls and roofs to minimize air pollutants, reduce stormwater volume, lower urban heating effect, and absorb carbon dioxide. This government initiatives will further fuel market growth during the forecast period," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead construction research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

A+ Lawn and Landscape

A+ Lawn and Landscape is a leading provider of green solutions for indoor and outdoor applications. The company has been in the global vertical garden construction market for nearly 20 years. It has accreditation from Professional Lawn Care Association of America, The Better Business Bureau, Professional Landscape Network, Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association, Certified Irrigation Contractors, and Irrigation Association.

Livewall

Livewall is a leading designer of practical and sustainable living wall and vertical garden projects. It provides advanced irrigation system as preferred by many architectures or designers. The company provides automatically watered, full vertical garden, and durable products. Livewall has two patented technologies, which include Topside and RainRail technology. It also provides technical assistance for the engineering, designing, installation, planting, and maintenance of the vertical gardening.

Sempergreen

Sempergreen is one of the leading manufacturers of durable quality products for green roofs, living walls, and green ground covers. The company has nurseries to provide sustainable products. The company has been providing quality products for green roofs since 1996 and living walls since 1998. The company targets contractors, architects, roofers, consumers, trading companies, gardeners, project developers, government, and garden centers to promote its products.

the greenwall company

the greenwall company focuses on clothing the facades of buildings with lithophytic and epiphytic planting. The company has launched various new products, which include ecopillow, green roofs, and pseudo green walls. The company works with the builders, architects, landscape artist, and designers to promote its expertise in the field of horticulture in residential and commercial areas.

ZTC International Landscape Solutions

ZTC International Landscape Solutions provides solutions such as roof gardens, storm water management, vertical gardens, recharge systems, drainage and water storage systems, and sprinkle engineering. The company also provides training and education for architects, designers, and contractors about new sustainable technology. The major clientele of the company includes international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Oberoi, Radisson, Novotel, and West Inn. It also provides its services to IT sector giants such as Microsoft, Wipro, HP, HCL, and Cisco.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

