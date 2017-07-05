sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,602 Euro		+0,205
+0,67 %
WKN: 917029 ISIN: US3024451011 Ticker-Symbol: FL4 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,046
30,279
20:10
30,04
30,295
20:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLIR SYSTEMS INC30,602+0,67 %