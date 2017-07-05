Middle East $558.1 Million Online Education & E-learning Market, 2023

DUBLIN, July 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East Online Education & E Learning Market Size, Demand, Opportunity & Growth Outlook 2023" report to their offering.

The Middle East online Education & E-learning Market was Valued at USD 558.1 Million in 2016 and is Expected to Register a 9.8% CAGR Over the Forecast Period

The market growth is likely to be driven by the huge government investment and rapid adoption of online education and e-learning by educational institutes and corporate organizations.



Geographically, online education & e-learning market of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is holding the largest market share and is expected to garner USD 237.1 Million by 2023. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia education sector has seen a transition from traditional teacher-centered approach to learner-centered approach. Further, adoption of distance and mobile learning practices is expected to spur the market of online education & e-learning in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



UAE is anticipated to hold second position and to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. UAE online education and e-learning market is expected to experience high growth on the back of increasing government investment to digitize the education sector. Apart from this, the demand for online education & e-learning is rising in UAE on account of heavy adoption and positive student attitude towards e-learning.



Moreover, Oman's online education and e-learning market is anticipated to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. This is mainly because the government of Oman is interested in issues relating to education and computer literacy and is investing heavily in the sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Risk Analysis



4. Top Countries with Highest demand for Online Education & E-learning Market - By Country



5. Middle East Online Education & E-learning Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2023



6. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis



7. Middle East Online Education & E-learning Market Segmentation Analysis



8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



9. Competitive Landscape



Aptara Corporation

Desire2learn

Docebo

Educomp

Tata Interactive Systems

