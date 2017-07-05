Global Portable Solar Charger Market 2017-2023: Market is Anticipated to Expand at a Significant CAGR of 13.2%

DUBLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Portable Solar Charger Market Size, Demand, Opportunity & Growth Outlook 2023" report to their offering.

The portable solar charger market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023

The market growth will be driven by the rising environmental and energy saving awareness. Further, the favorable government regulations and policies are expected to expand the global portable solar charger market.

Globally, North-America is projected to dominate the overall portable solar charger market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North-America portable solar charger market is expected to reach USD 15,945.5 Million by the end of 2023. The advancement and rising adoption of electronic gadgets and wearable technology in North-America region is triggering the demand for portable solar charger. Further, introduction of government regulation to harness solar energy and become energy independence is the major factor which is driving the growth of portable solar charger market in the U.S.

Europe portable solar charger market is rising due to the increasing sale of wearable technology, mobile, tablet and automobile market across the Europe region. Further, Germany, Italy and Spain are expected to account for the largest share of revenue by 2023. The portable solar charger market in Asia-Pacific region is expected receive a huge support from rapid urbanization and rising demand for energy efficient portable solar chargers. The portable solar chargers provide ease to the user to charge the device on the go. These factors are propelling the demand for portable solar charger in the Asia-Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Risk Analysis



4. Top Countries with Highest demand for Portable Solar Charger - By Region



5. Global Portable Solar Charger Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast, 2016-2023



6. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis



7. Global Market Segmentation Analysis



8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



9. Competitive Landscape



Anker

Cobra Electronics

Empo-NI

Goal Zero

Philips Electronics

Poweradd

Solar Frontier

SolarTab

Solio

Suntrica

