Lubrizol: Lubrizol Announces High Performance Solution for Graphics, Signs and Labels

CLEVELAND, July 5, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces a new offering of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) products for graphics, signs and labels. The Estane® TPU product portfolio is specifically designed to address the rapidly growing graphics market, particularly as a high performance alternative to traditional vinyl-based products.

Lubrizol's Estane TPU is an excellent choice for more demanding graphics applications including vehicle wraps, decorative films, outdoor signage and durable labels. Estane TPU can be easily printed using most existing inks and printing processes. Great resistance to the elements make it an easy choice for print media or overlaminate.



Outstanding Benefits of Estane TPU for Graphics, Signs and Labels

Superior durability protects surfaces from damage by impact and abrasion

Self-healing properties maintain graphic aesthetics

Resistant to the effects of environment - color stability when exposed to UV

Low-temperature flexibility for wider range of installation conditions

Plasticizer-free; won't embrittle over time

Viviana Wilson, global market segment manager, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, notes, "We are committed to inspire and enable our customers to deliver innovative solutions in key growth markets through our next generation in engineered solutions for graphics. Whether for vehicle wraps, decorative films, architectural, signs or labels, the outstanding durability and self-healing properties of Estane TPU meet the growing need to have graphic films maintain their print aesthetics and be longer lasting, reducing overall cost and increasing satisfaction for the end-user."

To learn more about Lubrizol's high performance solution for graphics, signs and labels, and to see a video of the amazing self-healing properties of Estane TPU in action, please visit https://www.lubrizol.com/en/Engineered-Polymers/Markets/Industrial-Solutions/Film-and-Sheet-Solutions-Graphics (https://www.lubrizol.com/en/Engineered-Polymers/Markets/Industrial-Solutions/Film-and-Sheet-Solutions-Graphics). For additional information, please email emailengineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:emailengineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all areas.

Lubrizol's innovative Estane TPU solutions for graphics, signs and labels.

Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1-216-447-5697

Websites:

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers)

