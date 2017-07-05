

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve plans to reduce their bloated balance sheet but failed to provide a specific timeline to begin the process, the minutes of the June Federal Open Market Committee showed Wednesday.



'Several' policy makers were in favor of starting the reduction of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet within a 'couple of months.'



The market consensus is toward a start in September, which would likely push another interest rate hike to the end of the year despite the Fed's optimism that stubbornly weak inflation will pick up.



'The information reviewed for the June 13-14 meeting showed that labor market conditions continued to strengthen in recent months and suggested that real gross domestic product (GDP) was expanding at a faster pace in the second quarter than in the first quarter,' the minutes read.



Since that meeting, final GDP figures for the first quarter showed economic growth was better than expected.



The Fed's forecast for consumer price inflation was revised down slightly for 2017 but the projection was little changed thereafter, as the recent weakness in inflation was viewed as transitory.



Inflation on a 12-month basis was expected to remain somewhat below 2 percent in the near term, but almost all members expected it to stabilize around 2 percent over the medium term.



Regarding interest rates, the Fed said 'economic conditions would evolve in a manner that would warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX