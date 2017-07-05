

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday, trimming a sliver of steep recent losses as traders assessed the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting.



As expected, policy members are leaning toward starting their balance sheet reduction plan in September, likely followed by one more rate hike at the end of the year.



Inflation on a 12-month basis was expected to remain somewhat below 2 percent in the near term, but almost all members expected it to stabilize around 2 percent over the medium term.



In other economic news, new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



Factory orders slumped by 0.8 percent to $464.9 billion in May after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in April.



August gold fell $2.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,221.70 an ounce, holding near 8-week lows.



