Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) announced today that Phil Mueller has been appointed vice president, investor relations for BHGE and will serve as the principal contact for the company's investment community.

"With the creation of BHGE, we are pleased to appoint Phil as the leader of the new company's investor relations program," said Brian Worrell, chief financial officer of BHGE. "With his broad experience in various GE businesses all over the world, Phil has a deep understanding of financial operations, both in oil and gas and throughout other industries. I am confident that Phil will be an invaluable resource for our investors as we continue to work on positioning BHGE to drive long-term value for shareholders."

Mueller most recently served as investor relations leader for GE Oil Gas, a position he held since 2016. Within GE Oil Gas, Mueller also served as chief financial officer of the Drilling business from 2014 to 2016.

Prior to joining GE Oil Gas, Mueller held various financial leadership positions within GE's Industrial businesses. Prior to that he served as executive audit manager for GE Healthcare. Mueller joined GE on the company's Financial Management Program. During his twelve-year tenure at GE, Mueller has worked in ten countries.

For additional information about BHGE's leadership and governance teams, stockholders are encouraged to visit the investor page at investors.bhge.com.

