

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday, reversing recent gains amid signs that OPEC's supply quota plan may be falling apart.



OPEC and Russia cut supplies in the first half of 2017 in an effort to drive oil prices higher, to little effect.



Russia wants to stick to the current OPEC deal and would oppose plans for deeper cuts, Bloomberg reported today, citing anonymous officials.



Meanwhile, Iraq's oil minister Al Jabar prefers a wait-and-see approach after last week's rebound in oil prices.



'There is no action at the moment. It seems to be ok, in the right direction. I think prices will go up again, but let's see the outcome of the meeting,' al-Luaibi Jabar reportedly said.



Crude oil for August plunged $1.94, or 4.1%, to settle at $45.13/bbl, the biggest daily loss in a month. The decline snapped an 8-day win streak.



In economic news, new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



