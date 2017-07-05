Accomplished technology executive Chris Veator is latest addition to Clarivate Analytics, leading its MarkMonitor business

PHILADELPHIA, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that Chris Veator joined the company as President of its MarkMonitor business. Veator will lead the global MarkMonitor team from its San Francisco office.

MarkMonitor is the global leader in online brand protection, and provides advanced technology and expertise that protects the revenues and reputations of the world's foremost brands. It leads the industry in providing domain management, anti-piracy and anti-fraud solutions to more than half of the Fortune 100.

"With the company's focus on innovation, I'm excited to join at a time when Clarivate is making a major investment in new technology and analytics that is already in production with 100 MarkMonitor customers," said Veator.

Prior to this role, Veator was President of Metrostudy, a Hanley Wood company, where he oversaw the rapid growth of the real estate and construction information business. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Global Head of Intellectual Property Services at Thomson Reuters. Veator has also held senior executive roles at CPA Global, OpenText and was the founder and CEO of Artesia Technologies - a Digital Asset Management software company.

"Chris is a high-energy executive and an exciting addition to our team as we focus on building Clarivate Analytics and accelerating its growth," said Jay Nadler, CEO of Clarivate Analytics. "He has had success both as an entrepreneur and as an "intrapreneur", driving growth of new initiatives within a corporate setting. I look forward to what Chris will bring to the MarkMonitor business."

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate' Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas faster. Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, we own and operate a collection of leading subscription-based businesses focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property management. Clarivate' Analytics is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well"known brands that include Web of Science', Cortellis', Derwent', CompuMark', MarkMonitor® and Techstreet', among others. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

