Newly Launching "Japan's Food" Show Strongly Supported by Japanese Government

TOKYO, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR from October 11-13, 2017 at Makuhari Messe, Japan. The show covers the Japanese food/beverage for importers and international buyers.

Special Support from the Japanese Government

The show is strongly supported by the Japanese Government, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), as an ideal platform to purchase Japan's food. Also, the expert of exporting Japanese products to overseas, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will be the co-organiser of the show to support on-site business between overseas visitors and Japanese exhibitors.

We expect this show to achieve JPY 1 trillion in exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products by 2019, set by MAFF. Tad Ishizumi, President of Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd. says "when I heard the goal, I decided to make some contributions to support the government. We decided to launch "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR as I think it could be the best way to work out. In 5 years, we are planning to gather 2,500 exhibitors and 30,000 buyers, and make the exhibition as the Asia's largest food export fair."

Source 20,000 Japan's Food Items

300 exhibitors, 20,000 Japan's food items are expected to participate in "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR. Exhibits range from agri-food/meat/seafood, confectionary/snack, seasoning, beverage, and more. During the show, we are expecting 6,000 international buyers/importers from 70 countries to explore new-to-market brands, importing Japan's food/beverage products, and consulting import/logistics procedures.

Over 1,000 Buyers from Around the World in One Show

We have a Special Hosted Buyers Program where we invite 1,000 buyers from all over the world. These buyers are all from major importers, supermarkets, restaurants, department stores, etc. Following companies have already decided to visit the show(excerpt):

- Do Foods - COFCO HAIYO (Beijing) - E-Mart - Comercial Toyo S.A.DE C.V. - UWAJIMAYA - Japan Centre Group - Strategia - CCW - Kari-Out - Mitsui Foods - Shenzhen Yifan Foods -Kaneyama USA - French Food Exports - Shanghai City Supermarket - Shin Kong Mitsukoshi

For exhibitors and visitors to have a successful business meeting at the show, exhibitors must have information in both English and Japanese, interpreters at the booth, and set of tables and chairs for business meetings. Therefore, international buyers will be meeting with exhibitors who will be prepared and ready to talk business.

1st "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR



Date October 11 (Wed) -13 (Fri), 2017 Venue Makuhari Messe, Japan Website http://www.jpfood.jp/en/ Organiser Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd. Co-organiser Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Supporter Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

Contact:

Organiser: Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.

"JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Show Management

TEL: +81-3-3349-8511 jpfood-eng@reedexpo.co.jp

