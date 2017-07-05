Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon") announced that the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") has issued a receipt for the Corporation's Final Prospectus dated June 30th, 2017.

Advantagewon is now a reporting issuer in the Province of Ontario and has been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Corporation will provide a further update once the CSE has determined the listing date and has assigned the Corporation a ticker symbol.

About Advantagewon Oil & Gas Corp

Advantagewon was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on July 10, 2013, and is a widely-held privately owned, Toronto-based oil and gas company with a focus on development opportunities in Texas, U.S.A. Advantagewon currently owns two properties in Texas: (i) the Saratoga property located in Hardin County, Texas (the "Saratoga Property"); and (ii) the La Vernia property located in Guadalupe County, Texas (the "La Vernia Property").

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

CEO

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: phaber@blackbirchcap.com

W: www.advantagewonoilcorp.com

