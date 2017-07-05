

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower over the past several sessions, treasuries regained some ground during trading on Wednesday.



Bond prices showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session but managed to close modestly higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 basis points to 2.334 percent.



The Federal Reserve plans to reduce their bloated balance sheet but failed to provide a specific timeline to begin the process, the minutes of the June Federal Open Market Committee showed.



'Several' policy makers were in favor of starting the reduction of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet within a 'couple of months.'



The market consensus is toward a start in September, which would likely push another interest rate hike to the end of the year despite the Fed's optimism that stubbornly weak inflation will pick up.



'The information reviewed for the June 13-14 meeting showed that labor market conditions continued to strengthen in recent months and suggested that real gross domestic product (GDP) was expanding at a faster pace in the second quarter than in the first quarter,' the minutes read.



Since that meeting, final GDP figures for the first quarter showed economic growth was better than expected.



The Fed's forecast for consumer price inflation was revised down slightly for 2017 but the projection was little changed thereafter, as the recent weakness in inflation was viewed as transitory.



Inflation on a 12-month basis was expected to remain somewhat below 2 percent in the near term, but almost all members expected it to stabilize around 2 percent over the medium term.



Regarding interest rates, the Fed said, 'economic conditions would evolve in a manner that would warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate.' A report from the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell by more than expected in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said factory orders slumped by 0.8 percent to $464.9 billion in May after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in April.



Economists had expected factory orders to drop by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.2 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to data on private sector employment, international trade, and service sector activity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX