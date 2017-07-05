Technavio analysts forecast the global celiac disease drugs marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 24% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global celiac disease drugs market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the therapy type (first line of treatment and second line of treatment) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas currently dominate the global celiac disease drugs market due to the higher patient pool along with expected drug approval in the forecast period. The Americas are followed by EMEA and APAC.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global celiac disease drugs market:

Higher consumption of gluten-containing food

Prevalence of disease

Government initiatives

Higher consumption of gluten-containing food

There is a continuous increase in the consumption of all foods containing gluten, such as pizza, coke, beer, and bread. The consumption of beer and bread is at an all-time high, which is increasing the amount of gluten deposited in a person's body. The increase in per capita income, changing lifestyle, addiction toward junk food and beverages, and trends of newer ready-to-use packaged eateries have contributed to the increase in the consumption of gluten-containing food.

"The need to curb celiac disease due to the factors mentioned above are driving the demand for celiac disease drugs. The drugs are used as a second line of defense while avoiding gluten rich foods acts as the first line of defensesays Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research.

Prevalence of disease

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system is triggered due to ingestion of gluten and damages inner lining of the small intestine. The prevalence of the disease is high and expected to remain high in future due to dependence on gluten-rich food. Celiac disease can also lead to various severe disorders such as infertility, reduced bone density, neurological disorders, some types of cancer, and a few other autoimmune diseases.

The only option available till date to delay the advent of the disease is through the consumption of gluten-free diet along with some off-label drug usage based on the symptoms. Therefore, the estimated launch of new drugs during the forecast period will have a positive impact on the celiac disease drugs market.

Government initiatives

"The governments of various countries including Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the EU, and the UK have taken initiatives to treat celiac disease. They are fueling the market either by funding the research or by improving awareness among the people or by providing therapeutics at subsidized pricessays Sapna.

Argentina implemented its "National Program for the Detection and Control of Celiac Disease." With the implementation of this program, it will improve awareness and knowledge regarding celiac disease. This will also impose a various impressive array of labeling restriction for all gluten-rich packaged food. Similarly, Canada imposes various labeling restrictions on all gluten-free packaged foods to put a check on the spread of celiac disease.

