URGENT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Invites FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Shareholders with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm Immediately - FLT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Georgia against FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) ("FleetCor Technologies" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between February 5, 2016 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit is based on whether FleetCor Technologies and its executives violated federal securities law by misleading investors by making false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, on March 1, 2017, Capitol Forum published an article describing how FleetCor's business model relies on overcharging customers through late fees even when customers pay on time.

On April 4, 2017 Citron Research published a report, similarly based on customer, competitor, and former employee interviews, accusing Fleetcor of being a "predatory company by design, whose core strategy is to methodically rip off its customers, using business practices and fees that are designed to deceive."

As a result of an April 27, 2017 follow-up report, a May 1, 2017 lawsuit for breach of contract, and a May 3, 2017 report about the lawsuit, the value of FleetCor shares declined significantly.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 14, 2017. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

