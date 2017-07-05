Monteverde & Associates PC: READ NOW: Monteverde & Associates Reminds Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. Shareholders with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm Immediately - SKYS

NEW YORK, July 5, 2017 /ACCESSWIRE / -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) ("Sky Solar" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's American Depositary Shares between November 14, 2014 and June 12, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit is based on whether Sky Solar and its executives violated federal securities law by misleading investors by making false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies specifically that Sky Solar's founder, Weili Su, was involved in undisclosed misconduct during his tenure.

According to the Complaint, following a June 6, 2017 announcement that Su would no longer be part of the Company, and a June 13, 2017 announcement that the Company's Management Committee plans to recommend that the board of directors form a committee to investigate Su's conduct during his tenure, the value of Sky Solar ADSs declined significantly.

Mr. Monteverde would like to personally discuss with you how to potentially recover your monetary losses, if incurred during the Class Period.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 15, 2017. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

