Gates Belt-in-Oil System Selected As Original Equipment In Multiple Global Automotive Brands

The company's unique Belt-in-Oil, tensioner, and ECO sprocket system offers a single, turnkey solution for emerging, highly-efficient automotive engines

DENVER, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Gates Corporation, a global diversified manufacturer of industrial and automotive products, has announced its integrated Belt-in-Oil (BiO), tensioner, and ECO sprocket system has been selected as original equipment (OE) on a number of demanding, high-efficiency engine applications in the global automotive market.

In today's competitive economy, global automotive manufacturers look to their suppliers to deliver innovative solutions for increasingly challenging engine applications. The Gates Belt-in-Oil system offers benefits that are unmatched by standard chain drive solutions. The Gates BiO system is designed to deliver improved fuel economy, reduced CO 2 emissions, lighter weight, better reliability, and lower system noise as compared to traditional chain drive components.

"While other manufacturers may offer individual Belt-in-Oil products or pieces of the system, Gates offers a unique, integrated BiO system as a turnkey solution," said Tom Pitstick, Chief Marketing Officer for Gates. "The proof point is evident: customers are choosing Gates over other manufacturers to deliver these integrated systems for new, demanding engines that are smaller, more dynamic, and powerful."

Gates is the only supplier in the industry with the capability to engineer, manufacture, deliver, and support a fully-integrated timing belt drive solution to automotive OE manufacturers on a global scale.

About Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer of power transmission belts and fluid transfer products. Our highly-engineered products are critical components used in diverse industrial and automotive applications where the cost of failure is high relative to the cost of our products. We provide a differentiated value proposition to our customers by offering a broad portfolio of premium product and service solutions for both replacement and first-fit applications across our targeted end markets, which encompass a wide variety of industrial applications and automotive solutions. Gates products are recognized by distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and installers as the premium brand for quality and technological innovation, a reputation we have built for over a century since our founding in 1911.

As an engineering leader with a strong foundation in research and development, Gates is committed to advancing the science of motion performance by developing safe, forward-thinking products, services, and solutions, while fostering long-term customer and employee relationships. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Gates employs over 13,000 people across 100 locations in 30 countries.

If it moves you, there's a good chance Gates has a part in it.

Gates. Powering Progress.

