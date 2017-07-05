Technavio's latest report on the global convergent charging software and services marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global convergent charging software and services market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the type (services and solutions) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Convergent charging, also known as convergent billing or converged charging, is a solution that enables common management of all users and all services for operators. It comprises convergence of payment and access methods with services, such as fixed and mobile telephony, broadband, and TV. Technavio analysts forecast the global convergent charging software and services market to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global convergent charging software and services market according to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Increasing competition in telecom billing software market

Increasing demand for customized OSS-BSS software

Outsourcing the design and development processes to managed service providers

The decreasing average revenue per user has prompted telecom operators to use value-added services as a new revenue-generating channel in the developed markets such as North America and Europe. Also, the increased usage of data services being provided by telecom operators makes a need for a robust billing system mandatory, thus increasing the adoption of telecom billing software.

"In developing economies such as India and China, the telecom services market is witnessing an increased competition and price wars among telecom operators. These operators are outsourcing their telecom billing operations such as billing, rating, and mediation to third parties to remain competitive in the marketsays Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for IT professional services research.

Telecom operators are increasingly adopting a customer-centric business model over a technology-centric one. Hence, the adoption of customized operations support systems (OSS) business support systems (BSS) software will facilitate telecom service providers to deliver bundled services, which will enhance user experience.

Major OSS BSS functions such as customer relationship management (CRM), business intelligence (BI), convergent billing, and revenue assurance require customized software. CRM and BI solutions are used to enhance customer relationships and satisfaction, where the metrics are frequently changing with various product offerings.

"Most telecom operators witness low-profit margins because of decreasing revenue per consumer. Thus, to reduce operational expenses, telecom operators now outsource most of their service functionalities such as infrastructure, operations and management, and network operation and maintenance to multiple vendorssays Rohan.

As convergent charging software implementation and maintenance require a trained workforce, most telecom operators outsource their convergent charging functions to managed service providers. The outsourcing of convergent charging service functionalities is helping telecom operators to maintain their profit margins and a high service level agreement.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

