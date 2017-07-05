Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal data center UPS marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global data center UPS market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global data center UPS market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (centralized UPS, zone UPS, and rackmount UPS), tier (tier 1 2, tier 3, and tier 4), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global data center UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period. The pressing need for redundant power solutions to tide over power fluctuations and outages is one of the key factors driving the rising adoption of data center UPSsays Abhishek Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global data center UPS market is characterized by the presence of various regional and global vendors providing UPS systems. Hence, end-users have a wide range of products to choose from. Most of the leading data center operators have a well-established long-term relationship with the leading vendors in the market.

New entrants have a relatively hard time establishing themselves since setting up a company requires heavy capital investment, which deters new entrants. There is also the threat of large global vendors acquiring small vendors, which further establishes the dominance of the existing market players.

Top seven vendors in the global data center UPS market

ABB

ABB is involved in providing automation and power technologies to industries, including infrastructure, utilities, transport, and others. The company offers modular UPS designs that aid the reduction of mean time to repair (MTTR) using its Decentralized Parallel Architecture (DPA).

Delta Power Solutions

Delta Power Solutions is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics involved in offering energy-efficient power products, including UPS and PDUs. The company is involved in offering data center UPS, PDUs, power distribution cabinet, modular server rack, and DCIM solutions.

Eaton

Eaton provides power management solutions to data centers. It serves various end-markets, such as community infrastructure, agriculture and forestry, aviation, construction, data centers, healthcare, as well as oil and gas. The company provides products such as UPS systems, DC power solutions, and monitoring and management.

Vertiv

Vertiv is one of the leading vendors of data center support infrastructure including power, cooling, and rack. It is involved in the design, manufacturing, installations, and services for infrastructures such as thermal management, UPS systems and power conditioning, integrated data center control devices, critical power systems, and monitoring services.

General Electric (GE Industrial Solutions)

GE Industrial is involved in providing products and services as well as electrical infrastructure including all the power technologies. The company provides a variety of products and 24x7 service operations to data centers, which are targeted at reducing downtime, increasing the efficiency, and lessening the environmental impact of high energy demand.

Legrand

Legrand offers electrical and digital building infrastructures that include areas such as building systems, user interface, energy distribution, and digital infrastructure. It offers transformers, circuit breakers, measurement and monitoring solutions, UPS, capacitor banks, PDUs, DCIM software, KVM-over-IP, and serial-over-IP products for data centers worldwide.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric offers products and services that include electricity distribution, automation management, and components for energy management. It offers support infrastructure for data centers, which includes power, cooling, and rack. The product portfolio of this segment includes PDUs, UPS, surge protection devices, software management services, and more.

