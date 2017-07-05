DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.: DASAN Zhone Solutions to Report Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Contacts DASAN Zhone Investor Relations: DASAN Zhone Public Relations: Tel: +1 510.777.7013 Tel: +1 760.814.8194 Fax: +1 510.777.7001 E: carla.vallone@portavocepr.com E: investor-relations@dasanzhone.com

Oakland, Calif., July 5, 2017 - DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc.) (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, today announced that the company will report its second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, after the close of regular market trading.

DASAN Zhone Solutions will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss further details of its second quarter 2017 results at approximately 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. This call is open to the public by dialing +1 (888) 306-9369 for U.S. callers, and +1 (503) 406-4059 for international callers, and then providing passcode 46042204. The audio webcast will be simultaneously available on the Investor Relations section of DASAN Zhone Solution's website at http://www.dasanzhone.com/about/investor-relations/investor-events/ (http://www.dasanzhone.com/about/investor-relations/investor-events/). A recording of the conference call will be available after the original call by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 for U.S. callers, and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and then providing passcode 46042204. An audio webcast recording will also be available online at http://www.dasanzhone.com/about/investor-relations/investor-events/ (http://www.dasanzhone.com/about/investor-relations/investor-events/) for approximately one week following the original call.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies-including broadband access, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN and software-defined networks-to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world's most innovative customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California.





