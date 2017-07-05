Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2017) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) has received 2 reports on Morrison Lake water quality and lake behaviour which were prepared by Ray Carrier, M.Sc., R.P.Bio., P.Ag. of Ecos Environmental Consulting Inc.

Between May 2016 and May 2017, a program was conducted using temperature loggers to obtain continuous concurrent measurements of Morrison Lake inflow/outflow temperature and lake thermal stratification to determine the lake's mixing patterns over a year-long timeframe. In addition to collecting continuous temperature data, profiles were collected regarding specific conductivity, dissolved oxygen (both % saturation and milligrams per litre), pH and temperature. The data collected during this thermal stratification study will provide information for detailed modelling of diffuser inputs to the lake and supports the stratification assumptions made by Dr. Laval and Dr. Lawrence during their independent environmental affects assessments of the proposed Morrison Lake diffuser.

The report concludes that the Morrison Lake is a typical dimictic lake, with waters that mix from top to bottom during two mixing periods each year, with stratification beginning in the spring, strengthening through the summer and then breaking down through the fall. Stratification is the natural separation of water in the lake into layers due to the change in water's density with temperature.

The 2016 Morrison Lake Thermal Stratification Study interim report and the Supplement (final) report can be found on the reports page of our website at: http://www.pacificbooker.com/reports.htm

