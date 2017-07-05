Technavio analysts forecast the global industrial IoT (IIoT) chipsets marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 30% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global IIoT chipsets market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the application (industrial PC chipsets, IIoT gateway chipsets, and IIoT Ethernet switches) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The industrial PC chipsets segment contributed a major portion of the overall revenue of the global IIoT chipsets market in 2016, followed by IIoT Ethernet switches chipsets and IIoT gateway chipsets segment. The increasing demand for automation is driving the companies to develop and manufacture internet enabled chipsets and components.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial IoT chipsets market:

Increasing amount of data generation due to IIoT

Increasing demand for processors that can run multiple Ethernet protocols

Demand for developing next generation manufacturing process technology

Increasing amount of data generation due to IIoT

The increase in the number of devices in industries is leading to a rise in the demand for the machine to machine (M2M) and machine to human communications to simplify the monitoring and managing of the connected devices enabled with IoT. The data generation is increasing because of the development of connected devices.

"To address this increasing rate of data generation, devices must be integrated with chipsets that are capable of handling the high rate of data generation and managing and communicating this data. Vendors have developed innovative solutions, which are leading to the growth of the IIoT chipsets marketsays Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Increasing demand for processors that can run multiple Ethernet protocols

The need for processors capable of running multiple industrial Ethernet protocols, such as PROFINET, POWERLINK, EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, and SERCOS, have increased in order to achieve the objectives of smart manufacturing. These processors are used in an industrial robot's communication modules, to enable easy monitoring and controlling of robots and attain seamless connectivity between fieldbuses and control solutions in both the process and discrete industries.

Texas Instruments' TIDA00299 reference design implements cost optimized Ethernet for Control Automation Technology (EtherCAT) slave with Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) bus interface to the application processor that is capable of supporting multi-protocol industrial Ethernet and fieldbuses using AMIC 110 industrial communication processor.

Demand for developing next generation manufacturing process technology

The benefits of manufacturing process technology include optimizing space per transistor, which reduces the heat output per transistor and increases the number of integrated features on each chip. Intel has announced an investment of USD 7 billion to establish a next-generation semiconductor factory in Arizona, where it aims to develop 7nm manufacturing process technology.

"The need to develop new micro-architectures, advanced silicon manufacturing process, next-generation platforms, and new solutions is increasing among all the industries. For instance, Intel Quark SoC is the best example of low-cost architecture designed for IoT in industriessays Raghav.

