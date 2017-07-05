ETC: ETC's Sterilization Systems Group Awarded Eight Contracts

For Immediate Release

SOUTHAMPTON, PA, USA, July 5, 2017 - Environmental Tectonics Corporation's (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") Sterilization Systems Group (http://www.etcsterilization.com/) ("SSG") today announced that calendar year to date it has been awarded eight (8) contracts totaling $4.4 million for an Ethylene Oxide ("EO") Sterilization System (http://www.etcsterilization.com/sterilizers-and-control-systems/ethylene-oxide-eo-sterilizers/), Control System Upgrades (http://www.etcsterilization.com/sterilizers-and-control-systems/sterilizer-control-systems/), Steam Sterilizers (http://www.etcsterilization.com/sterilizers-and-control-systems/steam-sterilizers/), and Specialized Vacuum Drying Equipment from major multinational corporations. Vin Caputo, Business Unit Manager SSG indicated "ETC has drawn on our experience in product design and control capabilities to meet the exacting requirements and constraints of our clients." ETC's SSG offers EO and Steam Sterilizer Systems, Software Systems, Vacuum Dryers, and project management services to the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Life Science industries. ETC's systems are often specially designed to meet unique process systems challenges.

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing products, hyperbaric chambers, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit www.etcusa.com (http://www.etcusa.com).

Forward-looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Mark Prudenti, CFO Phone: 215-355-9100 x1531 E-mail: mprudenti@etcusa.com (mailto:mprudenti@etcusa.com)

