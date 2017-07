The month of June has been eventful for the price of Ethereum to say the least. It is the month we have seen it reach new heights and Break the $400 mark, which happens to be the first price target from our Bullish Ethereum forecast in Investing Haven. During the month of June, we have also witnessed a sharp correction that took a lot of investors by surprise. In our article, Ethereum Correcting. ...

