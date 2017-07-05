CRN Digital Talk Radio Launches Royal Oakes Show

Nationally-Recognized Legal Analyst Reviews the Week's Top Legal Headline News, Saturdays at 3PM Pacific Time, Beginning July 15 on Country's Leading Digital Radio Network

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Nationally recognized legal analyst Royal Oakes will headline his own weekly show beginning Saturday, July 15 at 3:00 pm (Pacific Time) on CRN Digital Talk Radio, one the country's leading digital radio networks. The live Saturday show will feature Royal's unique analysis of the week's major legal headline stories along with special guests and listeners call-ins.

Celebrating his 30th year as a fixture on national and major market television and radio, Royal Oakes is relied upon by media and the public alike for his insights into the country's most talked about legal cases. He has reported from the scene of legal cases involving Bill Cosby, OJ Simpson, Rodney King, Robert Blake, and Michael Jackson and has gone in-studio to provide his analysis of blockbuster Supreme Court decisions on Obamacare, gay marriage, and affirmative action, as well as the trials of Los Angeles Sheriff Leroy Baca, Conrad Murray, the Boston Bomber, Casey Anthony, George Zimmerman, Jerry Sandusky, and Governor Blagojevich. His vast legal journalistic contributions for three decades has earned him the trust and respect of his legion of viewers and listeners who know that Royal Oakes is always prepared to provide balanced, compelling, and impactful analysis.

"The law touches - or invades - virtually every aspect of our lives, and each day's news yields vital legal-centric developments from politics and business to entertainment and lifestyle. Royal Oakes is celebrated for his calmness and clarity, and for his thoughtful, reasoned analysis that has served as the hallmark of his reporting throughout his distinguished and expansive media career. Always thought-provoking and entertaining, we are proud to have Royal Oakes an important part of our weekend line-up and look forward to his show making a positive difference for our listeners nationwide," said Michael J. Horn, President and CEO of CRN Digital Talk Radio.

For three decades, Royal Oakes has provided commentary on legal news stories on radio and television networks and major market stations on a daily basis. At the national level, Royal serves as a Legal Analyst for ABC News, and has provided commentary on hundreds of occasions to television networks, and on programs such as Inside Edition, Entertainment Tonight, and Extra, and has also hosted over 1000 hours of talk radio programs on outlets such as KABC, KPCC, KGIL, and KGO, and as substitute host for the nationally-syndicated, "Dennis Miller Radio Show." As a practicing attorney, Royal has served his clients as a partner at the law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson, and previously at the law firm of Barger & Wolen, before the Barger firm's merger with Hinshaw. Royal Oakes is a lifelong Angeleno, having been born in Los Angeles, grown up in Canoga Park, attended UCLA and UCLA Law School, and worked at a downtown Los Angeles law firm since graduation.

