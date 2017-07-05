EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Eco Science Solutions, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Eco Science Solutions, Inc. ("Eco Science" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: ESSI). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Eco Science shares from May 1, 2017 through May 19, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 24, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Eco Science shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Eco Science made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that its plan for strategic acquisitions lacked veracity. On May 19, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a temporary suspension of the trading of the Company's securities "because of concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of publicly disseminated information concerning, among other things, ESSI's proposed acquisition of Ga-Du Bank, Inc."

