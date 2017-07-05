Researchers hopeful this new model will address incurable and painful disease



HUDSON, N.Y., 2017-07-05 23:24 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services, announced it has signed a collaborative agreement with Pharmatest Services, Ltd. ("Pharmatest") to leverage the company's oncology and skeletal disease preclinical efficacy services using Taconic's humanized mouse models.



Bone metastasis develops when cancer spreads from elsewhere in the body and is a frequent downstream consequence of common cancers, such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer1,2. Human Immune System (HIS) engrafted models are a key research tool for studying immune system effects on disease states and are rapidly becoming the preferred method for testing the efficacy of immune-cell-activating oncology therapeutics. Without a consistent model of responsive human immune cells, it has been difficult to assess human-specific, immune-activating therapies. Taconic's collaboration with Pharmatest brings to the commercial market the first HIS model used for studying bone metastasis.



"Despite its high frequency in breast, prostate, and lung cancer patients, bone metastasis is typically considered to be incurable and therapeutic development for this painful disease has been stymied by the lack of relevant animal models for studying efficacy of immunotherapies. Taconic is excited to partner with Pharmatest to address this large unmet need," shared Dr. Azusa Tanaka, product manager for Taconic's precision research model portfolio.



Pharmatest developed this animal model to clarify the role of human immune cells in bone metastases using Taconic's huNOG model. This model has both human cancer and immune cells in the bone, enabling study of a wide variety of cancer drugs on bone metastasis, including immuno-oncology drugs like checkpoint inhibitors PD-1, PDL-1, and CTLA-4. It is also valuable when human T cells are required for the cancer drug to be efficacious. The model is available via Pharmatest.



"Working with Taconic has been a great pleasure for Pharmatest. We are impressed with the high quality services, top-level scientific support, and fast and clear communication. By using humanized mice provided by Taconic, we have been able to establish more predictive animal models to support immuno-oncology therapy development," stated Dr. Jenni Bernoulli, chief operating officer at Pharmatest.



Taconic offers a full suite of immunology products and services, including germ-free animal models and microbiome services, a portfolio of humanized models based on the severely immune-deficient CIEA NOG mouse®, key inbred strains such as B6, BALB/c, C3H and DBA/1, models on the B6 or BALB/c background which are lacking particular immune cell types or which carry markers such as OT-II, the broadest range of immunodeficient strains for use as xenograft hosts, and a full suite of genomic engineering technologies.



Pharmatest is a preclinical contract research organization that offers high quality efficacy services in oncology and skeletal diseases, such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. As bone specialists, Pharmatest also offers bone safety studies and in oncology, Pharmatest has special expertise in clinically predictive orthotopic and metastasis models, and has been the leading global provider of bone metastasis models since 2007. Information can we requested via info@pharmatest.com.



About Taconic Biosciences, Inc. Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps biotechnology companies and institutions acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.



