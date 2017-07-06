Technavio's latest report on the global fish box marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705006091/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global fish box market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global fish box market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the type of material (expanded polystyrene (EPS) and polypropylene) and geography (EMEA, APAC, and the Americas).

Fish box is used for storing fish by providing an insulated environment that helps in increasing the shelf life of fish and protects it from deterioration. Technavio analysts forecast the global fish box market to grow to USD 1,476 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global fish box market according to Technavio transportation and logistics research analysts are:

Increasing demand for lightweight packaging

Growing demand for rigid plastic packaging

Increasing e-marketplace for fishing industry

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing demand for lightweight packaging

Consumers, wholesalers, and merchants prefer using lightweight packaging materials. The packaging made of components such as fiber and EPS consists of nearly 35% lesser plastic than other plastic packaging components, which reduce the weight of the overall packaged products by more than 40%.

"Using lightweight packaging materials provide an efficient transportation of packaged products, which increases the demand for lightweight packaging. Therefore, there is an increase in the use of lightweight materials such as EPS and fiber in the construction of fish boxessays Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

Growing demand for rigid plastic packaging

The rigid plastic packaging segment was estimated at more than USD 170 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. There is a rising demand for rigid packaging as it protects the delicate contents from any external forces.

The food industry is the primary end-user for the global rigid plastic packaging market. The food industry constituted a share of more than 50% in the overall packaging industry in 2016, which will positively impact the global fish box market during the forecast period.

Increasing e-marketplace for fishing industry

"It is observed that there is a growing interest from consumers for online fish markets. With the help of the e-marketplace, the entire supply chain becomes very coordinated from suppliers to distributors, which is beneficial to all the stakeholderssays Shakti.

Furthermore, many online fish marketplaces such as Pesca2.com, Sea-Ex, and SeafoodNews.com operate around the world to sell fish products to customers. The development of these e-marketplaces is helping in the growth of the global fish industry, which, in turn, will increase the demand for the global fish box market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Tube and Stick Packaging Market 2017-2021

Packaging Market in North America 2017-2021

Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705006091/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com