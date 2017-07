We forecasted more than 2 months ago that the Greek stock market, and in particular the stocks of the National Bank of Greece, would do very well. That appears to be another spot-on forecast. Early June, we flashed this breakout alert: National Bank Of Greece Starting A New Bull Market? Mid May, we wrote Greek Stock Market Buy Signal For 2017 and 2018. Early May, we recommended to look at the National ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...