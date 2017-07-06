

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors announced plans to spend up to $500 million to build a new brewery at Old Montreal instead of renovating its existing brewery.



The company said that the decision to build new brewery was based on a two-year feasibility study.



'The Montreal brewery is an emblem and this historic site will be an invaluable legacy for the city,' Molson Coors Canada CEO Fred Landtmeters said in a statement.



The company plans to maintain a microbrewery and store at the 231-year-old site near Old Montreal. However, the company has not decided on the new location to build a new brewery. The company expects to build a new Quebec brewery in about five years.



