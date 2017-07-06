SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of PDC Energy, Inc. and Advises Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or by email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

On June 26, 2017, the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Colorado, on behalf of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, filed a civil complaint in federal court in Denver alleging violations of the Clean Air Act. The complaint alleges that PDC repeatedly violated clean air regulations intended to address the release of volatile organic compounds at 86 storage tanks which PDC owns and operates in Colorado.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

