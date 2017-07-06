

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bithumb, the largest bitcoin and ether exchange in South Korea, has revealed that hackers have stolen user data and money.



Bithumb is one of the five largest bitcoin exchanges in the world with a reported 75.7% share of the South Korean bitcoin market volume. The company hosts over 13,000 bitcoins worth of trading volume daily or about 10 percent of the global bitcoin trade.



Bithumb said the hackers stole a database of user information off the personal computer of an employee. The hackers have reportedly stolen the names, email addresses and mobile numbers of over 31,800 customers. Monetary losses from compromised accounts are expected to reach into billions of won.



'The employee PC, not the head office server, was hacked. Personal information such as mobile phone and email address of some users were leaked. However, some customers were found to have been stolen from because of the disposable password used in electronic financial transactions,' the exchange said in statement, according to Brave New Coin, a website that tracks digital currencies.



