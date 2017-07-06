

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on KEYNOTE-183, KEYNOTE-185 and KEYNOTE-023, three combination studies of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, in the blood cancer multiple myeloma.



This decision follows a review of data by the Data Monitoring Committee in which more deaths were observed in the KEYTRUDA arms of KEYNOTE-183 and KEYNOTE-185 and which led to the pause in new patient enrollment, as announced on June 12, 2017.



The FDA has determined that the data available at the present time indicate that the risks of KEYTRUDA plus pomalidomide or lenalidomide outweigh any potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma.



The company noted that all patients enrolled in KEYNOTE-183 and KEYNOTE-185 and those in the KEYTRUDA/lenalidomide/dexamethasone cohort in KEYNOTE-023 will discontinue investigational treatment with KEYTRUDA.



The clinical hold does not apply to other studies with KEYTRUDA.



MRK closed Wednesday's regular trading at $64.16, down $0.11 or 0.17%. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $0.24 or 0.37%.



