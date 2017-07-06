Fourth Intelsat EpicNG satellite to deliver high performance broadband services for telecom infrastructure, enterprise, government and mobility customers in the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa

Tailored payload enhances Canal+ DTH television infrastructure in Caribbean

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced the successful launch of the Intelsat 35e satellite, the fourth of the Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellites. Intelsat 35e was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Liftoff occurred at 7:38 pm EDT. The Intelsat 35e satellite separated from the rocket's upper stage 32 minutes after launch, at 8:10 pm EDT, and signal acquisition has been confirmed.

Intelsat 35e preparing for launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Manufactured by Boeing and equipped with an advanced digital payload, Intelsat 35e will deliver high performance services in C- and Ku-band for wireless infrastructure, mobility, broadband, government and media customers in the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. Intelsat 35e will be placed into service at 325.5° East where it replaces Intelsat 903, which will be redeployed to another Intelsat orbital location by year-end.

The Intelsat EpicNG fleet is designed to deliver more efficiency for satellite broadband service providers, enabling improved performance and economics that allows customers to explore new applications and new business models to grow their businesses. Companies including Orange, INWI, Tele Greenland, Sonatel, Marlink, Speedcast, ETECSA and eProcess will be among the first to deploy services on the satellite once it is placed into service. Intelsat 35e also includes a tailored payload for direct-to-home (DTH) television services for Canal+, a leading provider of DTH services in the Caribbean.

"The successful launch of Intelsat 35e is a major milestone in our business plan for 2017, furthering the footprint and resilience of our Intelsat EpicNG infrastructure," said Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer, Intelsat. "With each Intelsat EpicNG launch, we advance our vision of creating a global, high performance for our customers that will unlock new growth opportunities in applications including mobility, wireless infrastructure and private data networks. As we further our innovations with respect to ground infrastructure and managed service offerings, like IntelsatOne Flex, we are transforming the role of satellite in the telecommunications landscape."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

