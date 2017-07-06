

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,205-point plateau and it's looking at another green light on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat, with any upside likely tempered by a hard crash in the price of crude oil. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the insurance companies and properties were tempered by weakness from the financials and oil companies.



For the day, the index climbed 24.33 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 3,207.13 after trading between 3,174.71 and 3,207.31. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to end at 1,913.14.



Among the actives, Ping An Insurance spiked 5.2 percent, while New China Life Insurance surged 7.3 percent, China Life jumped 2.09 percent, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.38 percent, Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke advanced 2.85 percent, Gemdale perked 2.73 percent and PetroChina dipped 0.26 percent.



The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday.



The Dow eased 1.10 points or 0.1 percent to 21,478.17, while the NASDAQ climbed 40.80 points or 0.7 percent to 6,150.86 and the S&P rose 3.53 points or 0.2 percent to 2,432.54.



In economic news, the Federal Reserve plans to reduce its bloated balance sheet but failed to provide a specific timeline to begin the process, the minutes of the June 13-14 Federal Open Market Committee showed. Since that meeting, final GDP figures for the first quarter showed economic growth was better than expected.



Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell more than expected in May.



Crude oil futures tumbled Wednesday, reversing recent gains amid signs that OPEC's supply quota plan may be falling apart. Crude for August plunged $1.94 or 4.1 percent to $45.13/bbl, the biggest daily loss in a month. The decline snapped an eight-day win streak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX